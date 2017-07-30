MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ watch party canceled amid protest

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday night’s premiere party for the new MTV’s series “Siesta Key,” has been canceled due to “unanticipated events,” the party’s organizers said Sunday.

The event would have taken place at the Cinebistro at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall.

The decision comes amid scrutiny of the cast’s connections to one or more of the men shown in a disturbing video of a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat. A Facebook page called “Boycott Siesta Key MTV,” brought this information to light and cast member Alex Kompothecras reportedly admitted he was friends with one of the suspects involved.

The show, which is created by the same producers of the hit reality series “Laguna Beach,” is centered around a group of college students who are home for the summer.

Tickets to the premiere, which cost $32, will be refunded, according to the event’s organizers.

