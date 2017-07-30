Man accused of kidnapping Tennessee student loses teaching license

In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017. The girl is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma, lawyer Jason Whatley said in a press release. Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The teaching license of Tad Cummins, the former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student, has been revoked.

The Tennessee State Board of Education made the decision on Friday morning to revoke his license. He will never be able to obtain a teaching license again.

The revocation comes just over three months after he was taken into custody and his former student was found in a remote area of California.

Cummins faces two federal charges in the case of obstruction of justice and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in late May.

If convicted, Cummins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to life.

He also faces charges in Tennessee of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed the teen while at school.

The 50-year-old has remained in custody since his arrest on April 20. His former student has since been returned safely to her family.

He is set to go to trial Jan. 2, 2018.

