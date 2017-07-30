PHOTOS: Huge tree limb falls on car in Valrico

Photo courtesy Lucas Lomax.

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was seriously injured when a massive tree limb fell on top of a car in Hillsborough County on Sunday.

Lucas Lomax says he heard something, then looked up and witnessed the limb falling onto his mother-in-law’s car.

His mother-in-law, 62-year-old Susan Reinholz, was driving down Valrico Forest Drive and was about to turn into the Lomax’s driveway when the limb fell from a tree next door.

She is in shock and has a minor cut on her leg from broken glass, but Lomax says she is okay.

Lomax tells News Channel 8 the tree was fine and didn’t show any signs of rotting or breakage. He also tells us it was not raining or windy at the time of the accident.

