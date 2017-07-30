PHOTOS: Huge tree limb falls on car in Valrico

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was seriously injured when a massive tree limb fell on top of a car in Hillsborough County on Sunday.

Lucas Lomax says he heard something, then looked up and witnessed the limb falling onto his mother-in-law’s car.

His mother-in-law, 62-year-old Susan Reinholz, was driving down Valrico Forest Drive and was about to turn into the Lomax’s driveway when the limb fell from a tree next door.

She is in shock and has a minor cut on her leg from broken glass, but Lomax says she is okay.

Lomax tells News Channel 8 the tree was fine and didn’t show any signs of rotting or breakage. He also tells us it was not raining or windy at the time of the accident.

Tree limb falls on car in Valrico

