Gardner’s walk-off single leads Yankees past Rays, 5-4

Tampa Bay Rays' Lucas Duda rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK (AP) – Brett Gardner hit a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to give the New York Yankees their sixth straight victory, 5-4 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

With the game tied at 4, Chase Headley started the ninth with a leadoff walk off Brad Boxberger (2-3). Pinch-runner Jacoby Ellsbury stole second and Todd Frazier was hit by a pitch. Adeiny Hechavarria and Tim Beckham miscommunicated on a grounder for the second time in the series to load the bases, prompting a pitching change.

Gardner, who homered in the 11th inning to give the Yankees a 6-5 victory on Thursday, calmly stroked Dan Jennings’ 0-1 fastball up the middle for his second game-winning hit of the series.

Headley and Gary Sanchez homered for New York, which moved a game up on the Boston Red Sox in the American League East. Tampa Bay fell four games behind New York in the division and three behind Kansas City for the second AL Wild Card.

