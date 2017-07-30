Deputies search for suspect in connection with Palmetto machete attack

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection with a machete attack that injured a man in Palmetto Saturday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a machete attack at a residence on 21st St. East at 11:38 pm.

They say an intoxicated man was arguing with Renato Pina-Renato, 41.  At one point, the suspect became armed with a machete and struck Pina-Renato over the hand before fleeing the scene.

Pina-Renato was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the cops.

