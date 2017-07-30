Deputies search for suspect in connection with Palmetto machete attack

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection with a machete attack that injured a man in Palmetto Saturday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a machete attack at a residence on 21st St. East at 11:38 pm.

They say an intoxicated man was arguing with Renato Pina-Renato, 41. At one point, the suspect became armed with a machete and struck Pina-Renato over the hand before fleeing the scene.

Pina-Renato was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the cops.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES