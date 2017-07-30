Deputies investigate explosion in Orlando McDonalds bathroom

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities are investigating an explosion in an Orlando restaurant bathroom.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Olsson said in a news release on Sunday that deputies evacuated at McDonalds restaurant after the explosion. Deputies found “moderate destruction” in the bathroom, and county fire crews were also on the scene to investigate. No injuries were reported and no further information was immediately available. The restaurant is located on Orange Blossom Trail in Lockhart.
“Thankfully, no guests or staff were injured. We appreciate the swift assistance of our community’s emergency responders. Orange County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and we hope to reopen the restaurant soon,” Bob Allegroe, McDonald’s owner/operator told WESH.
