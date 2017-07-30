Deaf teen missing from Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway in Clearwater for a deaf 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night.
Ariana Ramsey is turning 17 next weekend. Police say she was last seen at her home on South Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Ramsey is deaf and has medical issues, according to police.
Anyone with information or who has seen her is asked to call (727) 562-4242.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Police: Stalker arrested at Tampa Bay Comic Con
- Winter Haven police officer arrested for having sex with minor
- Cops: Florida man set pregnant girlfriend on fire while kids watched
- VIDEO: Mexican teen drinks fatal liquid meth at U.S. border
- SEE PHOTO: Boat captain rescues ‘Miracle’ cat thrown off Florida bridge
- VIDEO: Valet punched outside Fort Lauderdale resort
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors