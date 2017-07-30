Deaf teen missing from Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway in Clearwater for a deaf 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night.

Ariana Ramsey is turning 17 next weekend. Police say she was last seen at her home on South Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Ramsey is deaf and has medical issues, according to police.

Anyone with information or who has seen her is asked to call (727) 562-4242.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES