Authorities search for missing boater in Polk County

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a man who went missing from a boat in Lake Gibson Saturday evening.

FWC officials say 32-year-old Cornelius Wiggins jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. to get a pair of sunglasses that had fallen in.

The driver of the boat, Julie Bryant, threw him a floatation device then jumped in to help him, but Wiggins did not resurface.

One other woman was also on the boat at the time.

The Lakeland police dive team and marine units with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are assisting FWC in the ongoing search.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s