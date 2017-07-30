Authorities search for missing boater in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a man who went missing from a boat in Lake Gibson Saturday evening.

FWC officials say 32-year-old Cornelius Wiggins jumped into the water around 5:30 p.m. to get a pair of sunglasses that had fallen in.

The driver of the boat, Julie Bryant, threw him a floatation device then jumped in to help him, but Wiggins did not resurface.

One other woman was also on the boat at the time.

The Lakeland police dive team and marine units with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are assisting FWC in the ongoing search.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES