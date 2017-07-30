4-year-old seriously injured in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Tampa, police said Sunday.
It’s unclear what happened to the child, but detectives are at the scene investigating.
No further details are available at this time.
