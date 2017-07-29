VIDEO: Dog nurses abandoned kitten

(WFLA) – A dog owner in Greece encountered something you don’t see too often–her dog nursing a newborn kitten.
Video shows the dog cuddling and nurturing the small kitten after it was abandoned by its owner.
The owner says she found the kitten inside a bag that was dumped in the trash near her home, according to NBC News.
When she brought the kitten home, she says the dog was protective from day one.
It’s unclear exactly how the dog was able to nurse the cat, but there is a condition called pseudopregnancy, or false pregnancy where dogs can produce milk and sometimes engage in nesting behavior.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FWC now reviewing additional animal abuse images, videos after shark dragging
- Gainesville police reject President’s Trumps remarks about treatment of suspects
- Largo baby dies in 109-degree mobile home, father arrested
- VIDEO: Valet punched outside Fort Lauderdale resort
- Florida twins’ mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
- Couple left with hefty medical bills after Publix sushi sends them to hospital
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors