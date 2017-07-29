Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS with 3 new crew members

WFLA/CNN Published: Updated:

(WFLA/CNN) – A Soyuz spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Friday afternoon.

Onboard were three new crew members for the ISS.

One astronaut is American, another Russian and the third is from the European Space Agency.

The spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan on Friday morning.

According to NASA, the crew will work on experiments in biology, physical science and earth science while aboard the ISS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s