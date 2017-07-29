Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS with 3 new crew members

(WFLA/CNN) – A Soyuz spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Friday afternoon.

Onboard were three new crew members for the ISS.

One astronaut is American, another Russian and the third is from the European Space Agency.

The spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan on Friday morning.

According to NASA, the crew will work on experiments in biology, physical science and earth science while aboard the ISS.

