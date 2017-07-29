SEE PHOTO: Boat captain rescues ‘Miracle’ cat thrown off Florida bridge

By Published:
Wikimedia Commons/cloudzilla photo

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) – A Florida charter boat captain couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge.

The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

The 35-year-old Smith said he moved his boat closer to the site of the splash, thinking it might be an otter. But then he saw two orange eyes looking at him in fear – it was a cat.

Smith used a net to pull the feline out of the water.

The cat proceeded to grab hold of his arm all the way back to shore.

Smith says the cat has been taken to a vet, and he plans to adopt her. Her name? Smith says he’s thinking, “Miracle.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s