Police investigate sexual battery at USF campus in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Police Department is investigating reports of sexual battery that occurred on the Tampa campus overnight.

It happened at the Greek Village Building J early Saturday morning between the hours of 1 and 3 am. Police have released few details regarding the matter, but say the victim and suspect both attended a party held in that building, and that no injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and outgoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the USF Police Department (813)-974-2628.

Police have encouraged students to remember the following safety tips:

Be vigilant and keenly aware of the environment around you.

Notify the police if anyone or anything looks out of place.

Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 9-1-1.

Use the USF SAFE Team safety escort service when on campus. (974-SAFE)

