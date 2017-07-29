Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Venice

By Published:

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was sent to the hospital by Bayflight after a serious crash in Venice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened near the intersection of Briarwood Road and Coconut Drive.

Troopers say 82-year-old Francis Pawlowski of Venice was driving his 2005 Hyundai Elantra west on Briarwood Road and tried to make a U-turn at the intersection of Coconut Drive to join eastbound traffic. As he attempted the U-turn, he entered the path of 19-year-old Jordan Gignillait of North Port. Gignillait had no time to get out of the way and slammed into Pawlowski’s vehicle. The front end of his 2017 Chevrolet Equinox collided with the left side of the Elantra.

Pawlowski sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Gignillait was seriously injured and was also transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but by ground.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s