Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was sent to the hospital by Bayflight after a serious crash in Venice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened near the intersection of Briarwood Road and Coconut Drive.

Troopers say 82-year-old Francis Pawlowski of Venice was driving his 2005 Hyundai Elantra west on Briarwood Road and tried to make a U-turn at the intersection of Coconut Drive to join eastbound traffic. As he attempted the U-turn, he entered the path of 19-year-old Jordan Gignillait of North Port. Gignillait had no time to get out of the way and slammed into Pawlowski’s vehicle. The front end of his 2017 Chevrolet Equinox collided with the left side of the Elantra.

Pawlowski sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Gignillait was seriously injured and was also transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but by ground.

No further details are available at this time.

