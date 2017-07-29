Honolulu bans texting in crosswalks

HONOLULU (KRON) — Make sure to start putting your phones away when crossing the street, especially while visiting Honolulu.
The mayor of Honolulu signed a bill making it illegal for pedestrians to look at electronics while crossing the street.
You will still be allowed to talk on the phone, you just can’t look down at it.
The same rule applies to video games and even cameras.
There are some exceptions, like calling 911.
The law goes into effect October 25.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FWC now reviewing additional animal abuse images, videos after shark dragging
- Gainesville police reject President’s Trumps remarks about treatment of suspects
- Largo baby dies in 109-degree mobile home, father arrested
- VIDEO: Valet punched outside Fort Lauderdale resort
- Florida twins’ mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
- Couple left with hefty medical bills after Publix sushi sends them to hospital
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors