Gainesville police reject President’s Trumps remarks about treatment of suspects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gainesville Police Department says it is rejecting remarks made by President Donald Trump Friday that they say seemed to “endorse and condone police brutality.”
President Trump was in New York to discuss his campaign to crack down on gangs like MS-13.
During his speech, the president told police to not be too easy on suspects who have been arrested.
“I said please don’t be too nice,” President Trump said. “Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know? The way you put their hand over – like don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said you can take the hand away, okay?”
After President Trump’s speech, the Gainesville Police Department took to social media to reject what he said.
“The President of the United States has no business endorsing or condoning cops being rough with arrestees and suggesting that we should slam their heads onto the car while putting them in,” the department said in a Facebook post.
The post continued and stated, “The President’s remarks today have set modern policing back and erased a lot of the strides we have made to build trust in our community, but we hope that each of you will recognize the work we have done to earn your trust.”
The department also posted a short message to Twitter.
