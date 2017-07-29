Gainesville police reject President’s Trumps remarks about treatment of suspects

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., Friday, July 28, 2017, to deliver a speech on the street gang MS-13. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gainesville Police Department says it is rejecting remarks made by President Donald Trump Friday that they say seemed to “endorse and condone police brutality.”

President Trump was in New York to discuss his campaign to crack down on gangs like MS-13.

During his speech, the president told police to not be too easy on suspects who have been arrested.

“I said please don’t be too nice,” President Trump said. “Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know? The way you put their hand over – like don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said you can take the hand away, okay?”

After President Trump’s speech, the Gainesville Police Department took to social media to reject what he said.

“The President of the United States has no business endorsing or condoning cops being rough with arrestees and suggesting that we should slam their heads onto the car while putting them in,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The post continued and stated, “The President’s remarks today have set modern policing back and erased a lot of the strides we have made to build trust in our community, but we hope that each of you will recognize the work we have done to earn your trust.”

The department also posted a short message to Twitter.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s