Deputies search for burglary suspect in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who broke into a Wesley Chapel home this week.

Deputies say the unknown suspect(s) came through the front door and rummaged through every single room inside the home. Items were found thrown about, and the master bedroom, powder room and bathroom were set on fire, causing severe damage, deputies say.

The unknown suspect(s) also entered the garage and stole the victim’s 2013 Gray Hyundai Elantra.

Deputies released pictures of a man and a Black 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe SUV. They say the man in the picture may be driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-706-2488.

