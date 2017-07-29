4 injured in Bradenton house fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Several crews were called to battle an early-morning house fire in Bradenton on Saturday that left four people injured.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue was called to the home on 59th Avenue Drive West just before 5 a.m.

Responding crews found black smoke coming from the roof and fire through a front window.

Four fire engines, five ambulances, two inspectors and four supervisors were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters say the home suffered heavy fire damage costing about $50,000.

All four people who were injured lived in the home. No emergency workers were hurt.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.

