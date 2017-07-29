14 dead in Nigeria after suicide bombing blamed on Boko Haram

Am ambulance is station at the university of Maiduguri following a suicide attack at the University in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday, July 24, 2017. Female suicide bombers attacked two camps for displaced people in northeastern Nigeria's main city, leaving many dead and injured Monday according to a civilian self-defense group.(AP Photo/Makama Sule)

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least 14 people are dead after a suicide bombing blamed on the Boko Haram extremist group.

Bello Dambatta, head of the rapid response team for the State Emergency Agency SEMA, said a female suicide bomber sneaked into a building late Friday in Dikwa, east of the city of Maiduguri, and detonated her explosives.

Volunteers said at least two dozen others were wounded and had to wait until Saturday morning to be evacuated because of safety concerns and the lack of phone service.

Meanwhile, three geologists abducted in an ambush attack Tuesday by Boko Haram insurgents have appeared in new video calling on the Nigerian government to negotiate the workers’ release. Authorities say at least 48 people were killed in that attack near Lake Chad.

