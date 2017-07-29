1 man killed, 1 injured by lightning strike at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Two men were struck by lightning at a Florida beach, and one later died.
Florida Today reports that the men were hit Friday afternoon just north of Satellite Beach.
Brevard County Lifeguard Captain Ashley Nolan was the first to respond. She said she was getting ready to head home when she saw the lightning hit the beach, followed by people running toward the street.
One of the victims had suffered cardiac arrest, and Nolan gave him CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The other man’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
Authorities didn’t immediately identify the victims but neither was from the area.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FWC now reviewing additional animal abuse images, videos after shark dragging
- Largo baby dies in 109-degree mobile home, father arrested
- Woman divorces Florida state prosecutor because he won’t support Trump
- Florida twins’ mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
- Couple left with hefty medical bills after Publix sushi sends them to hospital
- 911 audio: Woman tells dispatch boa constrictor is stuck to face, eating her nose
- ‘Cash me ousside’ girl pleads guilty to multiple charges
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors