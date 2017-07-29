1 man killed, 1 injured by lightning strike at Florida beach

By Published:

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Two men were struck by lightning at a Florida beach, and one later died.

Florida Today reports that the men were hit Friday afternoon just north of Satellite Beach.

Brevard County Lifeguard Captain Ashley Nolan was the first to respond. She said she was getting ready to head home when she saw the lightning hit the beach, followed by people running toward the street.

One of the victims had suffered cardiac arrest, and Nolan gave him CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The other man’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the victims but neither was from the area.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s