1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A two-car crash in Plant City left a driver dead and two of his passengers seriously injured on Saturday.

Hillsborough County deputies say 33-year-old Emiliano Lopez Hernandez was driving a Chevrolet Venture west on Trapnell Road around 5:45 a.m. when he made a left turn towards Pippin Road, turning in front of a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Accord, 22-year-old Sean Lennard McLendon, was headed east and going about 50 to 55 miles per hour. Deputies say he couldn’t stop and hit the passenger side of the van, causing it to split into two pieces. Investigators say the frame of the van was rusted.

Responding deputies found Hernandez dead outside of the van.

Both of his passengers were also outside of the vehicle. Deputies don’t know if they were ejected or removed by people passing by. Both were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

