Wife divorces Florida state prosecutor because he won’t support Trump

Palm Beach County, Fla. state attorney Dave Aronberg, right, accompanied by assistant state attorney Adrienne Ellis, speaks during a news conference in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 14, 2016, where it was announced Donald Trump’s campaign manager Corey Lewandowski won’t be prosecuted for battery after briefly grabbing a female reporter’s arm at a campaign event. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The wife of a Florida Democratic state prosecutor says she is getting divorced – in part because she supports President Donald Trump and he doesn’t.

Lynn Aronberg said in a press release Thursday that she is “amicably” divorcing Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Lynn Aronberg says she is a “staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump,” while her husband is not.

She says that fact led her to feel “increasingly isolated in the marriage.”

The 37-year-old former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and public relations consultant said she is getting a $100,000 settlement, including a new BMW and $40,000 in cash.

Dave Aronberg is a former state senator who was elected to his current office in 2012. The spokesman for the 46-year-old prosecutor said Aronberg had no comment.

