Woman charged in infant son’s fentanyl overdose in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla.(WESH) — A woman has been arrested in Puerto Rico and charged in her baby’s fatal fentanyl overdose in Florida last year.

Caroline Quiles Sanchez was arrested Wednesday in Gurabo, a small town southeast of San Juan. She faces a manslaughter charge.

A Kissimmee police report says a member of the infant’s household was using prescription fentanyl patches for pain relief.

Investigators believe Quiles Sanchez used a patch to give 3-month-old Danuel Otrtiz a lethal dose of the synthetic opioid in July 2016. Police say the child’s age made accidental ingestion unlikely.

Quiles Sanchez had been living in Puerto Rico since shortly after the child’s death.

Quiles Sanchez wasn’t immediately booked into a Florida jail. It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.

Fentanyl is a growing concern for authorities in Florida. Earlier this month, a Florida boy is believed to have touched the powerful drug before he died. Fentanyl was found in the boy’s system.

