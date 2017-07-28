WFLA welcomes ‘Double A’ to the new Gr8 38 morning newscast

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Anthony Allred will be joining the new WFLA morning newscast on Gr8 38.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Beginning Monday August 7, News Channel 8 Today will be on your side for two extra hours. Our new newscasts will air from 7 to 9 a.m. on our sister station, Great 38 (WTTA).

You can expect all the same faces – Gayle Guyardo, Marco Villareal, Leslee Lacey and Leigh Spann.

You may also recognize a few new faces coming to the morning team. Anthony Allred will join us starting at 6:45 a.m. each day to show us what’s happening in Tampa Bay.

During the 8 a.m. hour, you’ll notice the show will take on a different look. Gayle and Leigh take the lead roles for a friendly talk show about our local community.

“Make Today Gr8 with Gayle and Leigh” will focus on the great people of Tampa Bay.

Be sure to find us on Great 38 by switching the channel from 7 to 9 a.m. weekdays:

  • Spectrum HD 1006
  • Frontier HD 514
  • Direct TV HD 38
  • DISH HD 38
  • Comcast HD 435

Follow Great 38 on Facebook

Follow WFLA News Channel 8 on Facebook

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s