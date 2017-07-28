WATCH: Who smashed a glass door at a Wesley Chapel restaurant?

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office investigators hope a surveillance video will lead them to the person who broke a glass door at a Wesley Chapel restaurant.

The video shows the person throwing a cement block through the glass front door at Bosco’s Italian To Go at 30122 State Route 52.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. on July 8.

After breaking the front door, the suspect entered the business and was chased out by the owner. He then ran away.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, or if you have any information regarding this incident, call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1 (800) 706-2488.

