Video shows store clerk punching suspected robber in head

Source: KOB

ALBUQUERQUE (KOB) – A New Mexico store clerk turned the tables on a gun-toting robber.

Surveillance video showed an armed gunman at a Family Dollar store in June. The suspected robber deliberately pressed the barrel of a handgun against the temple of the store clerk.

So when the suspect turned to get money from another clerk, the first one noticed there was no magazine clip in the gun and he decided to take down the robber.

He jumped the suspect then repeatedly punched him in the head.

Eventually police arrived and arrested the robber.

The clerk, who fractured his hand in the incident, is being hailed a hero.

