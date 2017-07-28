VIDEO: Masked men sought in armed gas station robbery in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Three masked men were caught on camera robbing a gas station in Lakeland on Tuesday. Now the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

Deputies say the men entered the Marathon Gas Station located at 2045 Ariana Street, went straight to the counter and demanded money from the store clerk.

The clerk told detectives one of the suspects told him to open a safe and threatened to end his life. The suspect then pulled the trigger of a silver revolver, but the gun did not fire. Then all three men fled the store.

The suspects are described as black males in their 20s. They are between 5’06” and 6’0″ tall. All three men were wearing masks and dark clothing. One was carrying a silver revolver and another was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call Detective Reveron at 863-298-6200 or at 863-224-8221.

