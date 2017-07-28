Dramatic video shows men trying to open safe at 1 of 8 Tampa businesses

Ryan Hughes
Source: Tampa Police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police Department investigators are trying to solve eight burglaries along East Hillsborough Avenue.

Dramatic video shows a group of men relentlessly attempting to pry open a safe inside an ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

At one point, they take turns with a sledge hammer, but they don’t appear to succeed.

A Tampa police spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side that mainly auto part stores have been targeted in the same location during the past few weeks.

“The burglars smashed their way into the businesses and stole cash, battery charges and jump boxes. However, there were a few burglaries where they weren’t able to get away with anything,” spokeswoman Janelle McGregor said in an email.

