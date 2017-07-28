Tampa Bay Comic Con is here for the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Super heroes and villains are taking over Tampa Bay at Comic Con this weekend.

On July 28-30, at the Tampa Convention Center, you can see some of your favorite comic stars come to life.

You won’t want to miss the celebrity autographs and photo-ops featuring, Rose McGowan, Wallace Shawn, Michael Biehn, Keery and William B. Davis.

Tampa Bay Comic Con is the first convention where Underworld and Kate Beckinsale fan can get the comics in person.

Enjoy food trucks along the Channelside entrance driveway on Saturday and Sunday.

Download the free Tampa Bay Comic Con app to your smartphone for the most accurate schedule of events and celebrity schedules.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door every day of the convention, during exhibit hall hours.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD