South Florida Museum announces launch of online Snooty memorial

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The South Florida Museum announced it is launching a living memorial to capture memories of Snooty the manatee on Friday.
The memorial can be found online.
Photos and memories shared to the page will be assembled at a later date to document the love that people around the world felt for the special manatee.
Snooty: 1948-2017- The history of Manatee County’s most famous resident
Photos and memories of Snooty can also be shared at the museum’s Facebook page.
Snooty died on Sunday after he went through a plumbing access door that was in his tank and was not able to get back out.
Museum staff continue to plan for an appropriate public celebration of Snooty’s remarkable life.
Plans for the celebration will be announced at a later date.
