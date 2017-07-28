Ringtail cat goes for 200 mile ride in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA/KTRK) – A tiny ringtail cat went for quite the ride to Houston on Wednesday.

The animal hitched a ride on an RV and was discovered 200 miles later.

The Wildlife Center of Texas in Houston is caring for the ringtail cat, which isn’t often seen in that part of the state.

Ringtail cats are related to the raccoon family and are native to Texas. They are nocturnal.

The animal was dehydrated when he was rescued, but it now eating on his own.

The ringtail will be released back into the wild.

