Polk County gas station clerk begged for life during robbery

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the armed suspects in a gas station robbery. It happened at the Marathon gas station on Ariana Street in Lakeland.

The robbery happened Tuesday night just before 10:30 p.m. The clerk recalled the sheer moment of terror when the three suspects ran into the store.

“They said ‘give me all the money, give me all the money’ and I opened up my register and I gave him all the money and I said ‘go, go, go!’”

The suspects didn’t stop there.

“They tell me to go to the office and open the safety bank. If I don’t open the safety bank, they’re going to shoot me, then he pulled out his gun,” the victim said.

The clerk, who didn’t want to be identified, panicked and wondered what would happen to his family if he died right then and there.

“I have one son, one daughter, a wife in this country. That is why I live here,” he said.

He did what anyone probably would have done and begged for his life.

“’My friend, go. Don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me!’” he told the robbers.

The clerk said he gave the robbers everything and begged again to not be shot.

Those suspects, satisfied with the $800 they made off with, dashed out of the store.

Since then, the clerk said he hasn’t been the same.

“Too much headache for work. I don’t sleep the last couple days. I don’t like to come into work. I would like to save my life,” he said.

Customers are also thinking twice about visiting the store.

“You don’t want to send your girlfriend down. You don’t want to send your wife down or whatever you have a loved one, because there might be some shooting in the store,” said Calvin Davis.

While deputies search for these suspects, the clerk begs if you know anything, to please help him.

“I have kids, my wife, family, my wife, cousins. Help me, will everybody?”

There is a cash reward available. If you know anything about the robbery or the suspects in the video, you are asked to call Detective Reveron at 863-298-6200 or at 863-224-8221.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES