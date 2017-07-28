Police search for missing Palmetto woman, 27

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Palmetto Police Department is asking for the public’s house in finding a 27-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday.

Police say Danielle Ashcraft was last seen at a Palmetto Walmart at 7:09 pm July 22.

Danielle can be seen in surveillance photos shopping at the store with a woman in a pink shirt, but police say the two women left separately and Danielle was picked up by an unknown male in a white truck.

Police are working to identify the woman in the pink shirt and the owner or occupants of the truck.

Anyone with information regarding Danielle’s disappearance and the those pictured in the photos is asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department at (941) 721-2000.

Tips can also be submitted to Manatee Crime Stoppers online at manateecrimestoppers.com or at 866-634-TIPS.

 

 

 

