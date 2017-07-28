No adoption fees this weekend at Hillsborough Pet Resource Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With its shelter over capacity, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is waiving adoption fees for all cats and dogs this weekend in a push to get more animals out of the shelter and into their forever homes.

The PRC says more than 500 dogs and cats are available for adoption.

Those interested in bringing home a new furry friend should check out their website HCFLGov.net/Adopt to view hundreds of adoptable pets, and then visit the center at 440 N. Falkenburg Road to adopt. The deal ends on Sunday.

The center is also encouraging anyone interested in fostering a pet to step up to the plate and take advantage of their upcoming deals. After July 30, the center says all ready-to-go pets are $20, which includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and registration.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday. Doors open at 10 am and close at 7 pm.

The PRC is the only open admission facility in the county, meaning they accept domestic animals regardless of breed, size or medical condition.

