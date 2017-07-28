Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Monica Gabriel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old girl is missing from Hollywood, Fla.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Friday for Monica Gabriel. She is white/Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a small beauty mark under her left eye.

She was last seen in the area of 6100 Pierce Street in Hollywood.

She was wearing a black T-shirt with the word “Ramones” on it and blue-jean shorts.

Monica may be in the company of Werner Sanchez Domingo. He is white/Hispanic, 24 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be travelling in a 4-door gray or silver Honda with a black hood and a temporary tag.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 or 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES