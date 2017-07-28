Japan: N Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister says North Korea has fired what is believed to be a missile and it may have landed in the sea off Japan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that officials are analyzing the apparent launch and that he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.
In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, confirmed that a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea had been detected.
He said, “We are assessing and will have more information soon.”
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Largo baby dies in 109-degree mobile home, father arrested
- Defective Takata airbag blamed in death of Holiday woman
- Couple left with hefty medical bills after Publix sushi sends them to hospital
- Woman charged in infant son’s fentanyl overdose in Kissimmee
- Warning: 2nd shocking shark abuse video being investigated by FWC
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat