Freebie Friday: Movies, ice cream, pretzels and slushies!

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) – Happy Fri-YAY! From movies to helpful apps, we found a few easy ways to snag something free this week!

If you like Red Robin burgers, next time you stop in consider buying a $25 gift card. That can get you a free movie ticket to “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

Chipotle has a new music site they want you to check out. Log onto savor.wavs, play along and you’ll get a buy one get one free coupon.

During the summer months, if you haven’t already, you may want to download the Baskin Robbins app! It’ll get you a free scoop of ice cream.

Or for another one, download the My DQ app for Dairy Queen. The app will get you a coupon for a free small blizzard. Then five visits gets you another free small treat.

If slushies are more your thing this summer, downloading the Sonic app gets you one of those for free.

A lot of people are beating the heat at the mall so download the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel perks app! You’ll score a free pretzel after your first purchase.

Enjoy your freebies and your weekend.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD