Florida hands over some voting information

By Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s chief election official has turned over some voter information being sought by President Donald Trump’s commission investigating allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Sarah Revell, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Ken Detzner, said that on Friday the state turned over information that is already public. This would include the names of voters, as well as information on whether they had voted in recent elections.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner earlier this month told The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity that Florida law prohibits the state from turning over driver license information or Social Security numbers.

A group including the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida sued to stop the state from turning over information. A federal judge ruled the state could proceed as long as it only handed over what was already public record.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s