Florida hands over some voting information

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s chief election official has turned over some voter information being sought by President Donald Trump’s commission investigating allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Sarah Revell, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Ken Detzner, said that on Friday the state turned over information that is already public. This would include the names of voters, as well as information on whether they had voted in recent elections.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner earlier this month told The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity that Florida law prohibits the state from turning over driver license information or Social Security numbers.

A group including the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida sued to stop the state from turning over information. A federal judge ruled the state could proceed as long as it only handed over what was already public record.

