Florida couple hugged before laying on train tracks in suicide pact

By Published:
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A conductor told investigators in Florida that he unsuccessfully tried to stop his train when he saw a couple hug and lay down on the tracks in an apparent suicide pact.

Delray Beach police spokeswoman Dani Moschella says the man and woman, both homeless and 29 years of age, remained in critical condition after being hit by the train Wednesday. Police say they are the fourth and fifth people hit by trains this week and investigators say most were suicide attempts.

The SunSentinel reports Tri-Rail, which operates commuter trains in South Florida is considering using drones to monitor the tracks to deter suicides. The agency also plans to place signs encouraging people to call the 211 suicide prevention helpline.

Police are investigating but say the conductor tried to stop.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s