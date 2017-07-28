1st day of Bucs camp and players love the fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is the day that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have waited all summer for.

It’s training day. The Bucs showed off and put some hard work in on the field at One Buc Place — all while their loyal fans cheered them on.

It’s a sight for sore eyes for Bucs fans, the boys are back on the field as the off-season comes to an end.

Training camp is officially in full swing and everyone is looking forward to what the players have in store this season.

As fans poured in to watch, everyone had their eyes peeled for number 3, Jameis Winston.

This is the first of 13 practices that will be open to the public throughout training, which goes through August 24.

Morning practices start at 8:4 a.m. and end at 10:30.

A reminder, fans cannot record video or have drones. Alcohol is also prohibited.

Tickets are on sale at the Bucs website.

And don’t forget, on Friday August 11, the Bucs play their first preseason game. You can watch it right here on WFLA News Channel 8. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. We are your official Bucs station.

