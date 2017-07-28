Defective Takata airbag blamed in death of Holiday woman

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Holiday woman is the latest victim whose death is being blamed on the Takata airbag recall.

On July 19th, 34-year-old Nichol Lynn Barker was involved in a car crash on Moog Road west of Pinehurst Drive. She was driving a 2002 Honda Accord. Barker died. Several passengers in her car were injured.

The Highway Patrol is investigating exactly what killed Barker, but says the way the airbag deployed is consistent with other fatal airbag deaths involving Takata.

Records show the owner of the Accord was sent 10 notices about the recall, but the airbag was never replaced.

Honda has stated that they have enough replacement inflators to take care of all vehicles involved with the recall at no cost to the car owner.

Here is a list of all vehicles involved in the Takata recall.

