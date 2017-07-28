Defective Takata airbag blamed in death of Holiday woman

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 4, 2016, file photo, visitors walk by a Takata Corp. desk at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo. Japanese media said Wednesday, July 6, 2016, a woman injured by a Takata Corp. air bag has settled her case and withdrawn her complaint. The case was filed May and was the first in Japan related to the unfolding massive global recall due to air bag problems. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Holiday woman is the latest victim whose death is being blamed on the Takata airbag recall.

On July 19th, 34-year-old Nichol Lynn Barker was involved in a car crash on Moog Road west of Pinehurst Drive. She was driving a 2002 Honda Accord. Barker died. Several passengers in her car were injured.

The Highway Patrol is investigating exactly what killed Barker, but says the way the airbag deployed is consistent with other fatal airbag deaths involving Takata.

Records show the owner of the Accord was sent 10 notices about the recall, but the airbag was never replaced.

Honda has stated that they have enough replacement inflators to take care of all vehicles involved with the recall at no cost to the car owner.

Here is a list of all vehicles involved in the Takata recall.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s