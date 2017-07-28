‘Cash me ousside’ girl pleads guilty to multiple charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of grand theft, grand theft auto,marijuana possession, and filing a false report.
The Boynton Beach, Florida, teen gained notoriety last year for her tough talk on the episode of Dr. Phil in which she said “Cash me ousside” to a lively studio audience. But
the phrase took off online and quickly catapulted her to viral stardom.
Danielle wore a fitted pink knee-length dress and her red-streaked hair down for the 8:30 AM hearing inside a Delray Beach juvenile court. She was joined by her mother Barbara Bregoli. However, the mom and daughter duo left the courtroom flanked by two large bodyguards who blocked them from reporters as they rushed to the nearest
elevator.
RELATED: ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl sues gaming company for using her phrase
The teen’s father, Ira Peskowitz was also in court asking the judge to restrict Danielle’s internet access. The judge denied Peskowitz’s request.
“My daughter is being exploited,” said Peskowitz after court. Tearfully expressing concerns that his daughter is being groomed for a career in pornography by adults who want to leverage her newfound celebrity.
An attorney for Peskowitz said he will return to court in a few weeks to dispute custody arrangements. Peskowitz who works for the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, claims his parental rights are being “stripped away.”
RELATED: ‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges
The judge ordered Danielle return to court in connection to her guilty plea for a hearing on July 20.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Largo baby dies in 109-degree mobile home, father arrested
- Defective Takata airbag blamed in death of Holiday woman
- Couple left with hefty medical bills after Publix sushi sends them to hospital
- Largo police investigating death of child
- Warning: 2nd shocking shark abuse video being investigated by FWC
- Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat