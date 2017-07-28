‘Cash me ousside’ girl pleads guilty to multiple charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of grand theft, grand theft auto,marijuana possession, and filing a false report.

The Boynton Beach, Florida, teen gained notoriety last year for her tough talk on the episode of Dr. Phil in which she said “Cash me ousside” to a lively studio audience. But

the phrase took off online and quickly catapulted her to viral stardom.

Danielle wore a fitted pink knee-length dress and her red-streaked hair down for the 8:30 AM hearing inside a Delray Beach juvenile court. She was joined by her mother Barbara Bregoli. However, the mom and daughter duo left the courtroom flanked by two large bodyguards who blocked them from reporters as they rushed to the nearest

elevator.

RELATED: ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl sues gaming company for using her phrase

The teen’s father, Ira Peskowitz was also in court asking the judge to restrict Danielle’s internet access. The judge denied Peskowitz’s request.

“My daughter is being exploited,” said Peskowitz after court. Tearfully expressing concerns that his daughter is being groomed for a career in pornography by adults who want to leverage her newfound celebrity.

An attorney for Peskowitz said he will return to court in a few weeks to dispute custody arrangements. Peskowitz who works for the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, claims his parental rights are being “stripped away.”

RELATED: ‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges

The judge ordered Danielle return to court in connection to her guilty plea for a hearing on July 20.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES