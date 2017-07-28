Bucs sign former Gator Justin Trattou

Published:
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Justin Trattou (94) watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Buccaneers signed former University of Florida Gator Justin Trattou on Friday.

The 28-year-old defensive end was a free agent. The Bucs said he will wear No. 72.

He was an undrafted free agent when he joining the New York Giants in 2011. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, appearing in 37 games, with three tackles and two interceptions, along with 11 special teams tackles. In 2016, he played in a career-high 16 games, registering four special teams tackles.

The Bucs waived defensive end Evan Panfil to make room for Trattou.

Today is the first day of Bucs training camp and individual game tickets go on sale.

Beginning at 10 a.m., fans can access tickets through the team’s website or by calling 866-852-BUCS.

