Woman steals 15 bottles of diet pills from Land O’ Lakes clinic

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Envizion Medical in the Land O’ Lakes area helps people with weight loss and hormone therapy. One woman wanted nothing to do with that. She showed up at the business to help herself.

“This is the first break-in we’ve had in six years,” owner Drew Saphos said.

Surveillance cameras caught the woman rifling through a file cabinet, walking down the hallway, then running away with a bag full of pills.

Saphos tells News Channel 8 she stole 15 bottles of diet pills worth a few hundred dollars.

He’s not sure if the woman broke an outside window to get inside or did it as a distraction and went in somewhere else.

Motion detectors were shut off since the building is undergoing renovations. That allowed the thief to walk the halls undetected for several minutes.

She avoided the pricey stuff.

“All of our prescription medications are locked in a safe in our medicine room,” Saphos said. “Very difficult to get to.”

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives don’t know if her intention was to find expensive narcotics with a high street value.

“I believe she took probably took what she found and wasn’t sure what she had taken,” Det. Samuel Perez said.

Last year, a pharmacy in the same plaza was hit by thieves a few times.

Investigators haven’t seen a spike in break-ins where people try to get their hands on pills and hope this isn’t a sign of what’s to come.

“It was more of an inconvenience than a distraction,” Saphos said.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.

