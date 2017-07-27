Video: Marine has incredible last ride with dog who served with him overseas

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WFLA/WOOD) – A Marine who was reunited with his K9 in 2014 after the pair served overseas several times completed a bucket list for the dying dog.

Corporal Jeff DeYoung made sure Cena had a last ride.

“My whole adult life I’ve had Cena. When I was 19 overseas learning how to be responsible, I had Cena, and now that I’m 27 and I’m having to say goodbye to one of the biggest pieces of my life,” said DeYoung.

The top was down on the Jeep they rode in and country music blared.

The pair led a procession through the town so Cena could feel the wind on his face one last time.

DeYoung and Cena returned to the USS LST 393, where a huge crowd had formed.

The veterinarian was waiting on the ship when it was time to say goodbye.

DeYoung carried his best friend on board, surrounded by a final salute and the same flag that brought them together nearly a decade ago.

“He’s not just a dog,” said DeYoung. “He is family and he is a Marine just the same.”

