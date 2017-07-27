Takata air bag inflator ruptures, driver killed in Florida crash

By Published:
Takata
FILE - This Oct. 22, 2014, file photo shows the North American headquarters of automotive parts supplier Takata in Auburn Hills, Mich. Seven more companies including electric car maker Tesla Motors could be facing recalls because they use air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Honda says a driver in Florida has died in a crash that involved an exploding Takata air bag inflator.

The crash occurred July 19 in Holiday near Tampa. The automaker says local authorities are investigating the crash and a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

The unidentified victim was in a 2002 Honda Accord when the crash happened and the driver’s inflator ruptured.

If the air bag caused the death, it would be the 19th worldwide and 13th in the U.S. blamed on the inflators.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel. The defective inflators have touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators. More than 100 million have been recalled worldwide.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s