Takata air bag inflator ruptures, driver killed in Florida crash

DETROIT (AP) – Honda says a driver in Florida has died in a crash that involved an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
The crash occurred July 19 in Holiday near Tampa. The automaker says local authorities are investigating the crash and a cause of death hasn’t been determined.
The unidentified victim was in a 2002 Honda Accord when the crash happened and the driver’s inflator ruptured.
If the air bag caused the death, it would be the 19th worldwide and 13th in the U.S. blamed on the inflators.
Takata inflators can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel. The defective inflators have touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators. More than 100 million have been recalled worldwide.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Brooksville woman was inside car when it fell into hole
- Ohio State Fair to reopen without rides after 1 killed, 7 injured when ride broke apart
- Young teens arrested for brutal attack on 19-year-old bringing family groceries
- FWC identifies men dragging shark behind boat in disturbing video
- Port Charlotte gator attack victim loses finger, toe, testicle
- Pinellas booze bandits busted after 8 On Your Side story leads to tips
- Disney Vacation Account program suddenly suspended
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.