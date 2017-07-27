NB Nebraska Ave opens after SWAT suspect captured

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – SWAT team activity has closed a busy Hillsborough County road.

Around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a man who was barricaded inside a van at East Fletcher Avenue and North Nebraska Avenue.

Nearby roads were closed and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Around 9 a.m., the man fell out of a window of the van he was in and the SWAT team took him into custody. Eagle 8 was over the scene when it happened.

Authorities have not said what prompted the standoff.

Nearby roads are still closed.

All southbound lanes of Nebraska Avenue from Fletcher Avenue are shut down. An alternate route is Florida Avenue or Interstate-275.

Both northbound and southbound I-275 exits to Fletcher are closed.

The westbound lanes of Fletcher Avenue are shut down at Nebraska Avenue. An alternate route is Bearss Avenue.

