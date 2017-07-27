VIDEO: St. Pete hotel clerk held at gunpoint, robbed

Source: St. Petersburg Police

ST. PETERSBURG – A St. Petersburg hotel clerk was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday.

Police are trying to identify the man who was in the lobby of the Extended Stay Hotel on Ulmerton Road at about 8 p.m.

Surveillance video captured the un-masked man as he spoke to the clerk, asking her first about room rates. He waited in the lobby while the clerk helped another customer.

Afterward he pointed a gun at her and forced her to fill a grocery bag with money from the register.

He also made her lie face down on the ground before leaving the hotel on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this case, who wishes to remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org

