Rescuers desperate to find orphaned bobcat kitten in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescuers are desperate to find a lost, orphaned bobcat kitten.

His mother was killed on Harden Boulevard near the Oakbridge Parkway intersection in Lakeland on July 18.

Three days later the kitten was spotted at the GTE Financial Credit Union trying to paw at its reflection in a window.

Big Cat Rescue tried to catch the 10-12 week old kitten and set humane traps, but no one has seen him since.

The traps are catching lots of opossum, field rats and even two water moccasins, but no bobcat.

If you see the kitten, please contact Cat@BigCatRescue.org or call 813-493-4564 or 813-323-3263 immediately.

The rescue is deeply concerned that he can’t survive on his own.

They hope they can rehab the bobcat and prepare him for life in the wild when he’s older at BigCatRescue.org/bobcat-rehab.

Big Cat Rescue is concerned someone will try to keep the bobcat kitten. They said this would be detrimental to its chances of survival in the wild, because around six months the bobcat will become extremely territorial and urinate everywhere.

This could cause someone to release it in the wild and it wouldn’t be able to fend for itself.

