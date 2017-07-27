Rescuers desperate to find orphaned bobcat kitten in Lakeland

By Published: Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescuers are desperate to find a lost, orphaned bobcat kitten.

His mother was killed on Harden Boulevard near the Oakbridge Parkway intersection in Lakeland on July 18.

Three days later the kitten was spotted at the GTE Financial Credit Union trying to paw at its reflection in a window.

Big Cat Rescue tried to catch the 10-12 week old kitten and set humane traps, but no one has seen him since.

The traps are catching lots of opossum, field rats and even two water moccasins, but no bobcat.

If you see the kitten, please contact Cat@BigCatRescue.org or call 813-493-4564 or 813-323-3263 immediately.

The rescue is deeply concerned that he can’t survive on his own.

They hope they can rehab the bobcat and prepare him for life in the wild when he’s older at BigCatRescue.org/bobcat-rehab.

Big Cat Rescue is concerned someone will try to keep the bobcat kitten. They said this would be detrimental to its chances of survival in the wild, because around six months the bobcat will become extremely territorial and urinate everywhere.

This could cause someone to release it in the wild and it wouldn’t be able to fend for itself.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s