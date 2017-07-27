Police investigate homicide in Tampa

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –  A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa after one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Around 11:40 pm, Tampa police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Tzadik Oaks Apts on East 113 Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police say one of the men, who was later identified as 20-year-old Antonio Roman, died from his injuries.

Detectives say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.  They’re currently following up on leads in order to determine what circumstances led to Roman’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s