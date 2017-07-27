Police investigate homicide in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa after one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Around 11:40 pm, Tampa police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Tzadik Oaks Apts on East 113 Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police say one of the men, who was later identified as 20-year-old Antonio Roman, died from his injuries.

Detectives say this does not appear to be a random act of violence. They’re currently following up on leads in order to determine what circumstances led to Roman’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES